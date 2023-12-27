Our mission is to bring excellence, authenticity back to the scene – Kafaru

By Rita Okoye

Celebrities such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, IK Ogbonna, Yomi Casual, Mimi Yina, Alexx Ekubo and Okechukwu Tony Onyekwelu were in attendance of official launch of premium luxury liquor store, Booze.ng in Lagos recently.

The store officially threw open its doors to the anticipating general public penultimate weekend amid three nights of premium entertainment, pomp and pageantry.

Throwing their weight behind the brand, major stars graced the formal launch at the brand’s headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the launch, the founder, Temidayo Kafaru, said Booze.NG has been in the works for some time and “we are happy to have finally delivered on our vision and mission to bring excellence, authenticity and class back to the scene.”

On his part, the Group General Manager, Booze.NG, Babalola Thompson, said, “we decided to venture into this space to satisfy the yearnings of Nigerians that desire quality beverages, especially now that fakes have become a major problem. Most people are familiar with the traditional market but that has become very unsafe as it has become rife with dupes.”

He added that aside from bringing originality and genuineness to the market, Booze.NG is also offering convenience and comfort. “Customers can place orders through our app and have it delivered in time wherever you are.

“In terms of comfort, we give memorable experiences to everyone. We stock special bottles and have strong relationships with direct importers and manufacturers, so you can be rest assured of what you’re getting.”

According to Thompson, armed with years of experience in the spirit business, the brand is poised to deliver beyond expectations, adding that as an entity, they are also telling stories in the sense that consumers can go home rest assured and spread the word to others.

“We offer competitive pricing, and we are open to individual consumers, retailers and even wholesalers. There is a café here open to customers with free internet to sit in, have meetings, relax and take a drink to go.”