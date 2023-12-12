Our mandate is to make Orile youths global leaders – Kingsley Omose

By Elizabeth Osayande

The chairman board trustee, Orile Iganmu Progressive Association, OIPA, Kingsley Omose, has stated that making Orile youths to be global leaders, was one of the core mandates of the non-governmental organisation.

Omose disclosed this at the 15th anniversary and 30th convocation ceremony the of OIPA free ICT training and development programme, held recently in Lagos, at the Nwragwu Nnewi hall by Alice Tinubu Street, Orile-Iganmu.

Speaking at the event that saw the presentation of awards to deserving community members, and which had 103 persons, graduating with different digital skills, the OIPA board chairman, explained that:

“My first visit to Orile in 2007 exposed me to the challenges of this community. There was no accessible road, and also practically no economy. A lot of people especially the youth were disadvantaged. So, our focus which centred on empowering the youth, birthed this free computer training. Looking back 15 years after, and having had over 4,000 youths being empowered in various skills, we can say, we are making headway. This is because some of our alumni are doing great, within and globally.

“Again, we are mostly interested in building traits of globleadershipips in them, such as having good character, and the spirit of persistence. We are setting a foundation that if there are challenges, they see them as doors of opportunity. Instead of seeing themselves as victims, they can take responsibility and then aspire to greater heights,” Omose noted.

Meanwhile, the president of OIPA, Mr. Omobode Medale, expressed joy over the consistency of running the free computer programme. This is as he thanked the efforts of partners such as JOTNA Nigeria Limited, BASF West Africa Limited, and Kinabuti, among others.

‘We give glory to God for the consistency in the last 15 years. We started with four programmes that included: Desktop Publishing, Computer Engineering, Graphic Design, and Website Development. However, next session, we will introduce JavaScript, Python programming, and App development.

On the introduction of programmes such as AI and Web 3, Madele who thanked the support of Jotna Nigeria for sponsoring one of their instructors to learn an advanced digital skill, noted OIPA was working to include these employable skills if more funding and support came.

OIPA graduation ceremony had side events such as the launch of OIPA television, and a debate competition on the theme: “Should parent be allowed to choose a career for their children or not? Awards to the overall best-graduating student, Olalekan Taiwo. a 15-year SS1 Science student of Eric Moore Senior High School.

Others winners included, the second and third-best participants in this year’s free computer training went to Taiwo Samiat and Olalekan Kehinde. While Mrs. Oludare Faith Adejumoke got the Noble Award), Okoro Chibueze clinched the Punctuality Award.

Other awardees were: JOTNA Nigeria Limited; BASF West Africa Limited; Orile-Iganmu Joint CDA, with Unity Award; Iganmu Medical Practitioner of the Year Award, to the MD, De-Evergreen Hospital. Others included: the Legendary Award to Olugbenga Ipaye and Muhammed Shonibare. While the Omopariola Families got the Excellence Award.

Also, OIPA gave awards to Mr. Medale, the NGO financial secretary Mr. Faniyi Beyioku, and the chief whip, Baba Tope Abiola.

