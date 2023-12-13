Our institution is govt approved, Harvarde College reacts to uproar on social media

The management of Harvarde College of Science, Business and Management Studies, Abeokuta, has debunked rumour making round that the institutionBy James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: The management of Harvarde College of Science, Business and Management Studies, Abeokuta, has debunked rumour making round that the institution was not unaccredited by relevant government agencies.

The proprietor of the institution, Dr. Oluwatosin Adebayo, who made the clarification, while reacting to the social media rumour, said, the institution was registered, recognized and approved by the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Education.

He insisted that, the institution is equally accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for all its courses.

According to Adebayo, admission into the institution is through JAMB, stressing that the college awards both National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) certificates respectively.

An institution is named HAVARDE COLLEGE OF BUSINESS SCIENCE and MANAGEMENT STUDIES, yet they admit students to study Law, Nursing and other courses. Lying that they’re afliated to institutions like OOU, AAUA, and other institutions. https://t.co/vDYh5dCT43 pic.twitter.com/b4GE3H3mJN — Oluwabunmi Michael Awoyemi🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@Harwohyehmi1) December 13, 2023

He emphasized that, the school was established by Intellectual Harvarde Educational Services Ltd. with the goal of providing higher education that emphasizes entrepreneurial development and vocational skills.

He added that, the institution aims to equip its students with the knowledge and skills needed for self-reliance, contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth and reducing unemployment.

He noted that, the key focus of Harvarde College is the implementation of capacity-building skills that lead to personal development and the cultivation of effective leadership qualities among its students.

He maintained that, the institution’s mission aligns with the broader goal of enhancing education, fostering entrepreneurship, and driving economic progress in Nigeria.

“Harvarde College of Science Business and Management Studies is a private institution approved by the Federal Ministry of Education through the Hon. Minister for Education of Federal Republic of Nigeria and Joint Admission Matriculation Board, Nigeria.

“Admission into this institution is through JAMB. It is difficult to do illegal operations in a civilized city like Abeokuta. It is quite unfortunate that some people are spreading fake and untruthful information. We are registered with the Federal Ministry of Education and NBTE. They always come here for accreditation. We are a registered institution by the government.

“If anybody can go to Jamb to verify, check their portal . We can’t come to Abeokuta and be doing something illegal.

” It is quite unfortunate that some people derive pleasure in tarnishing image , if anything is not clear to you, I believe, you should have come down to the school and ask questions, rather than going on social media and result to blackmailing or passing false information.

” Go to the Federal Ministry of Education, office of the minister , the school is well known and recognised.

“NBTE regularly come here for accreditation . They were here in October for accreditation , we are registered institution by the government,” he said.

“We don’t have any affiliation with OOU again. We are running OOU programmes outrightly. But today, it is never a crime for us to terminate our affiliation with Olabisi Onabanjo University and set up our own institution.

“We have linkage programmes. Those who are causing this blackmail are students we sent away for having less than the requirement. So we asked them to go.

“We have ND programmes that run through to HND. We don’t have power to issue B.Sc we just signed a MoU with Abia State University to run degree programmes to Masters Degree level. So, we are using affiliation to issue them.

” We graduate students every year and they were mobilized for NYSC.

“Many of our students were admitted through JAMB. We have affiliations, we have accreditation for nursing. Our Nursing today is under NBTE and we have College of Health Science here, and we have a linkage programme for it with other institution because we don’t have the capacity to do it on our own.

Vanguard News