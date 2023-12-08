‘Our accomplishments in 2023, our expectations in 2024’

By Benjamin Njoku

As many people are busy taking stock of their accomplishments as well as setbacks during the outgoing year, some Nollywood stars have added their voices, describing 2023 as ‘a game changer.’

The stars, who spoke to our reporter, said despite the prevailing economic woes facing the country, they were able to record significant breakthroughs this year.

As actress Debby Felix Eloghosa puts it, “I would say that getting closer to God this year has been a significant achievement for me. Strengthening my faith, seeking spiritual growth, and deepening my connection with God has brought so much peace and guidance into my life.

On her expectations in the coming year, the beautiful actress said “I’m looking forward to new and exciting opportunities in the entertainment industry. I hope to land challenging roles that allow me to showcase my talent and expand my range as an actor. I also hope to work with talented directors and fellow actors who share my passion for storytelling. Ultimately, my goal is to continue growing as an actor and to bring joy and entertainment to audiences worldwide.

For actress Juliet Ekeson, the outgoing year would have been a game changer for her, but for the sudden rise in exchange rate which affected every facet of the country’s economy.

She said, “I managed to survive this year despite the rising cost of living in the country. I pray God changes everything for the better for us all in 2024. Hopefully, after God has perfected everything, my expectations which I do not want to expose will all be achieved. “Honestly, I achieved only a few, while a number of my dreams weren’t achieved this year. But God is in control and will perfect all in 2024