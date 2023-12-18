Otuaro hails Ovie of Uvwie on 80th birthday

In a show of reverence and admiration, the immediate past deputy governor of Delta State,

H.E. Dcn. Kingsley B. Otuaro, Esq. has expressed his heartfelt felicitations to HRM. Dr. Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso, Abe 1, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, as he commemorates yet another glorious year of his birth.

Otuaro commended the revered monarch for his remarkable leadership.

In his gracious message, Otuaro placed special emphasis on the unyielding commitment of His Royal Majesty towards establishing lasting peace within the confines of the Uvwie Kingdom.

This unwavering dedication, Otuaro affirmed, has brought about a multitude of advantages for his Kingdom, the state, and the nation at large.

Furthermore, Otuaro took a moment to lavish praise upon the accomplished monarch for his myriad achievements since ascending the throne. Of particular significance is Dr. Sideso’s remarkable ability to galvanize his people under a collective vision, uniting them in pursuit of common goals and aspirations.

Otuaro prayed for more grace, wisdom, and above all God’s continued guidance and protection for HRM. Abe 1. Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom and the Uvwie Kingdom.