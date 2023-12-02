Otti’s appeal court victory, consolidation of new dawn in Abia – Igbo youths

Governor Alex Otti

By Steve Oko

Igbo youths under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, have described the appeal court victory of Gov. Alex Otti as a consolidation of new dawn in Abia State.

This is as the apex Igbo socio-political youth group advised the governorhip candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Okey Ahiwe; and his All Progressives Congress, APC, counterpart Chief Ikechi Emenike, to accept defeat .

COSEYL in a statement by its President General Comrade Goodluck Ibem, said the victory would “bring to bear, transformational leadership, accelerated development, and a breath of fresh air in Abia State.”

It further read:”The good news of Governor Otti’s Victory has brought unprecedented shout of joy and jubilation in the state. Abians and all lovers of democracy are in joyful mood thanking God for bringing a good man like Governor Otti to wipe away their tears through quality and landmark projects in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“We warn the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Okey Ahaiwe and the governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike to stop distracting Governor Otti whom the good people of Abia State gave their mandate to serve them.

“In a democratic setting, the power to choose political leaders belong to the people and the people who have the power to elect their governor have chosen Dr Alex Otti to serve them.

“It is crystal clear for all see including the blind that Gov Otti won landslide in the last gubernatorial elections and any move by anyone against Gov Otti regarding the last election is anti-democratic and anti-people and we sternly warn those concern in this show of shame and distractions to stop forthwith.

“We warn them to allow Dr Alex Chioma Otti to do the job given to him by the people.

“We commend the judiciary for standing up in defense of democracy by validating the mandate given to Governor Otti by Abians.”

