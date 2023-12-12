Otti presents 2024 budget of N567.2b to Abia Assembly

Governor Alex Otti

. ..Proposes 84% for capital expenditure, 16% for recurrent

… Education, health get highest – 20%, 15% respectively

. ..announces wage rise for workers

By Steve Oko

Gov. Alex Otti has presented a budget of N567, 240, 095, 972. 00 for the 2024 fiscal year before the Abia State House of Assembly.

Presenting the Appropriation Bill christened “Budget of New Beginning” on the floor of the Assembly Tuesday, Otti said he deliberately structured the key items in the budget to reflect the priorities of the state.

This is as the Governor announced a wage rise for Abia workers, saying it has been captured in the 2024 budget estimate.

A critical analysis of the budget revealed N400 billion increase from the current budget of N160 billion.

“The above figure, in nominal terms, represents more than N400 billion rise from the 2023 estimate of N160.5 billion although when adjusted for inflation and fall in the value of the naira, the reality becomes starkly different”, Otti said.

The Governor said that over 84% of the budget would be spent on capital expenditure while 16% was appropriated for recurrent expenditure.

He said:”The key distinction in the 2024 budget estimate, however, is in the direction of spending. While the 2023 projection allocated 53% of the entire budget for capital expenditure, our target in the 2024 fiscal year is to spend 84% of the total expenditure on capital projects and commit 16% to recurrent expenditure, as against 47% in the 2023 estimates.”

“We target 20% and 15% of the aggregate budget spending on education and health respectively”, Otti added.

The Governor further gave the estimated revenue projection as N166 billion, adding that the deficit will be sourced through borrowings.

“Of the proposed figure, government’s estimated total revenue is N166,077,717,058 including earnings from our IGR channels, Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), grants from multilateral organisations and income from other revenue sources that will be available to the state government over the course of the accounting year.

“We plan to finance the deficit of N401, 162, 378, 914 partly by new borrowings estimated at N385, 271, 027, 214. 50% of this borrowing will be sourced externally, whilst the balance will be procured domestically.”

He promised judicious use of every loan obtained by the Government, insisting that it must be for capital projects alone.

“It must at this point be stated that all borrowing in the 2024 fiscal year would be committed strictly to capital development projects with direct impact on the economy of the state, especially roads, schools and medical facilities.

“The projection is that the impact of these projects on the general economy in the medium to long term would generate the sufficient returns that would enable the state meet her obligation to the creditors smoothly and ultimately pay off the loans in due course.

“The assurance I want to give Mr Speaker, Honourable members and to every Abian is that under my watch, not a dime shall be borrowed to finance recurrent expenditure. All borrowing will be negotiated on terms that are favourable to the state.”

He further explained that the need to rebuild the failing infrastructure for economic recovery had made it necessary for the state to borrow.

“Rebuilding the state’s public infrastructure requires the sort of targeted financing we cannot immediately access within the state so there is the need to borrow to fund the projects that would kick-start the economy and make us competitive on a global scale.”

“In the 2024 fiscal year, the state proposes to commit 44.76% of the budget on the economic sector with the larger chunk of the resources going into works, (16.97%), land and housing (9.9%), agriculture (5.12%), and finance, (5.23%). “

Otti said that the state would witness massive infrastructural development in 2024 as already captured in the budget estimate.

“We shall be committing major resources in the 2024 financial year to the reconstruction and rehabilitation of some of the most important roads along the major economic corridors of the state.

“The budget has provided for completion of some of the projects we started in 2023 including Port Harcourt Road Aba, Ossah Road, Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Abariba-Ohafia Road, Ozuabam-Ndi Okereke- Arochukwu Road, the dualisation of Umuikaa-Umuene-Omoba Road, Dualisation of Owerrinta-Umuikaa Road, Nunya-Eluama-Isuikwuato Road, Onuimo-Abia Tower Road amongst others as well as the commencement of new road projects in parts of the state.”

Otti promised to be transparent in the implementation of the budget estimate while urging the lawmakers to expeditiously consider and pass the budget for the good of the state.

“More importantly, the citizens and other stakeholders would have the opportunity to monitor how the funds are being spent and the impact of the projects on their communities, from inception to completion. This is very important to guarantee transparency and as a listening government, your inputs would always be very important in our decision making process.”

Responding, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, “the robust budget”, which he said would enhance the economy of the state.

The Speaker who noted that “this is the first time Abia will have a big budget”, promised that the lawmakers would “favourably and speedily” consider the proposal ” so that the state’s wheel of progress will not be stalled”.

Gov. Otti was accompanied on the budget presentation by many National Assembly members from the state including Hon. Obi Aguocha, Rep. Amobi Ogah, Rep. Ginger Onwusibe, Hon. Munachim Alozie, and Rep. Chris Nkwonta.

Members of the State Executive Council and top Government functionaries including former Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, also accompanied the Governor.