Osun PWDs lament over delay of disability bill domestication

L-R, JONAPWD Secretary, Sunday Smith, its Chairman, Stephen Oluwafemi presenting a letter of advocacy to the Clerk of the House, Akinwale Amusan

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – People living with disability in Osun state have lamented the slow pace adopted by the House of Assembly in passing the disability bill.

The group under the aegis Joint National Association of People With Disability, JONAPWD, while on advocacy visit to the Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, demanded fast tracking of the process in bid to make life more abundant for them.

Addressing members of the group, Egbedun, who was represented by the Clerk, Mr Akinwale Amusan assured the PWDs of the house commitment to passing the bill with a view to domesticating it.

He added that the lawmakers commitment to the ongoing process on appropriation bill 2024 was the reason the bill has not been passed, saying the bill is next on the lawmakers agenda.

He add, “One thing about this disability bill is that we want to do a through job, we don’t want a bill that will pass today and within few months we will be thinking of amendment.

“This is not the only bill we are conducting a public hearing on, but because of its importance the process is being fast tracked to ensure that we do a clean job that may not require amendment very soon. We want to be very thorough on it.

“I want to assure you that all the problem of not being included will be a thing of the past once the bill is passed.”

Earlier, Osun JONAPWD Chairman, Stephen Oluwafemi, flanked by Afolabi Fajemilo, founder, Festus Fajemilo Foundation, who facilitated the visit, urged the Speaker to influence other members in a bid to make passage of the bill faster.

JONAPWD members converged at the Freedom Park from where they were moved to the House of Assembly with the support of The Leprosy Mission Nigeria and Liliane Foundation, Netherlands.