Osun govt officials didn’t attend Davido’s child naming – Adeleke’s aide

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The government of Osun State has denied that any of its officials attended Governor Ademola Adeleke’s nephew’s child naming ceremony in Atlanta, United States of America.

It would be recalled that Governor Adeleke’s nephew, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife had a twin recently, and insinuations in the state had it that the state government officials attended the naming ceremony in the USA.

However, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi on Monday, he said the state never sent any official delegate for any event since no naming ceremony even took place.

It reads, “The Osun State government is constrained to clarify that no Osun State government official attended any naming ceremony in Atlanta, United States, as being peddled in some opposition misinformation gaffe.

“There was also no official delegation to any social event in the United States, as there was no such event in the first place.

“Those behind the conjectures arising from directional confusion are to be educated that no naming ceremony took place for the new David Adeleke’s twins.

“Lets further enlighten them that babies are usually named before leaving the hospital in the United States of America so that birth certificates can be issued.

“We also need to add that top state officials and commissioners were at their duty posts attending to state functions.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke, even while on vacation, is ensuring coordinated focus and constant networking within government establishments for the delivery of services, programs, and projects.

“We advise opposition activists to stick to constructive criticism instead of idle gossips in order to preserve whatever little is left of their reputation.”