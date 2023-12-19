Osinbajo, Lai Mohammed, Ooni, others arrive Ogbomoso for Soun’s coronation

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Former Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; a former minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and other eminent personalities have arrived Ogbomoso in Oyo State for the coronation of the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

Ogbomoso, which is known as the second largest city in the state, is currently witnessing an influx of eminent personalities across the country for the coronation of the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso.



Vanguard correspondant, who is monitoring the proceedings, reports that the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the monarch is currently taking place at the Ogbomoso Township Stadium.

Other dignitaries at the event are the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Sen. Gorge Akume, represented by Sir, Olusegun Adekunle, OON; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Kwara State Governor,

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by his deputy, Kayode Afolabi; a former President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Adebayo Oyero, traditional rulers, captains of industries and clerics from within and outside the country.

Traditional rulers from the five local government areas comprising the Ogbomoso geo-political zone, sons and daughters of Ogbomoso and other residents of the ancient city are currently at the event.

Vanguard recalls that Governor Seyi Makinde of the state, had approved the selection of Prince Afolabi Olaoye of Olaoye Ruling House on September 2, this year.

The kingmakers in Ogbomoso, led by the Areago of Ogbomoso, High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, on 8th September 2023, installed Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso at Abata.



Details later……