Osimhen wins Italian FA Footballer of the Year award

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has been voted as the Italian Footballers’ Association Footballer of the Year for his performances during the 2022–23 season.

The 24-year-old was instrumental to Napoli’s success, scoring 26 goals as they clinched the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

He was also named in the Serie team of the year alongside Mike Maignan, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kim Min-jae, Andrea Bastoni, Theo Hernández, Stanislav Lobotka, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Nicolo Barella, Rafael Leão, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Osimhen was ranked eighth in the 2023 Ballon d’Or and was also nominated for the FIFA Best Awards. Similarly, he’s also in the running for the Globe Soccer Award.

He’s one of the 10 final nominees for the 2023 CAF Awards, set to take place in Marrakesh, Morocco, on December 11.