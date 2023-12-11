Oshiomhole mourns labour icon, Frank Kokori

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

FORMER president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and now a senator, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has expressed sorrow over the passing of prominent labour activist and former president of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) Comrade Frank Kokori.

In a Press statement released yesterday, Oshiomhole said Kokori was as an unwavering champion of justice, highlighting his pivotal role in securing democratic freedoms for Nigerians.

He said that Kokori’s legacy is indelibly linked to the validation struggle of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, won by Chief Moshood Abiola.

Leading NUPENG and PENGASSAN, Kokori orchestrated nationwide strikes that crippled the oil industry and applied significant pressure on the military junta.

“Beyond labour strikes, Kokori actively participated in pro-democracy activities, rallying across the nation for democracy’s enthronement and recognition of Abiola’s victory.

Oshiomhole while reflecting on his personal connection, praised Kokori’s courage, doggedness, and fighting spirit, describing him as a great inspiration to generations of labour activists.

According to Oshiomhole “even in the face of illness, Kokori fought relentlessly, leaving a lasting impression on his comrades and admirers across the county.”

The senator bid farewell to his friend, expressing profound loss and acknowledging Kokori’s enduring impact on the struggle for justice and democracy.

“Rest in peace, Great Comrade,” Oshiomhole concluded, marking the end of an era for a revered figure in Nigeria’s labor and democracy movements.