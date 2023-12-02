Ortom commends Senate’s stand on arbitrary sack of LGs

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom has commended the Senate for its resolution to save the elected leadership of local government councils from arbitrary dissolution by state governments.

The former Governor noted that the resolution which was sequel to the unconstitutional sacking of the 23 Local Government Councils in Benue State was a bold move to save democracy at the third tier of government in the country.

Recall that the Senate Minority Leader and lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Abba Moro had Friday in a motion before the Senate decried the illegal dissolution of the duly elected local government system in Benue state by the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led government.

Senator Moro sought for an urgent intervention by the Senate with a view to nullifying the sack of the elected executive and legislative arms of government in the councils and installation of Caretaker Committees by the state government.

The Senate in a unanimous resolution condemned the action of the Benue State government and called for its reversal.

Aside condemning the arbitrary dissolution of election local government councils by State governments, the lawmakers also urged the Federal Ministry of Finance to suspend release of funds to unelected local government officials in Benue State and other states of the federation where caretaker committees are in place.

Reacting to the resolution of the Senate in a statement, weekend, by his Media Aide, Terver Akase, Chief Ortom described the intervention of the Senate as “a significant move which reflects a commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the autonomy of local government administration across the country.”

He stated that the unanimous resolution by the upper chamber of the National Assembly represented a crucial step in safeguarding the democratic process at the grassroots level.

The statement read, “Chief Ortom says the Senate’s decision is a proactive measure which also has the potency to deter any act that undermines the democratic rights of citizens and the principles of good governance.

“By calling for the withholding of statutory allocations to non-democratically elected local government councils, the former Benue Governor states that the Senate has demonstrated a firm stance against dictatorial tendencies.

“He particularly commends Senator Abba Moro for his proactive motion which drew urgent attention to the issue of the unconstitutionally sacked local government councils in Benue State.”