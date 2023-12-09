Orphans, widows, poor: ‘We strive to create a better world for all’

In every society, a dedicated collective of like-minded individuals silently works to make the world a better place. Among these, Alexander’s Charity Foundation stands as a shining example.

This registered non-profit organization is committed to helping the marginalized, particularly widows, orphans, and the less privileged.

Our mission encompasses championing justice for the oppressed, protecting orphans, and advocating for widows while aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals focused on poverty eradication, good health, and sanitation.

Our motto, “one big family with one big love,” encapsulates the vision of bringing hope and love to those who need it most. The foundation is powered by volunteers who demonstrate unwavering commitment, empathy, and tireless dedication, brightening countless lives and showcasing the beauty of humanity. Since its establishment in 2017, the foundation has successfully executed two major annual projects: “Operation Feed the Widows” and “Street Must Smile,” with the recent addition of “Beyond the School Wall” in 2022.

“Operation Feed the Widows,” held each December, provides welfare packages, medical checkups, and words of encouragement exclusively to widows, benefiting 173 so far. “Street Must Smile,” initiated in 2018, meets the daily needs of the homeless, bringing relief to 269 lives.

“Beyond the School Wall” sponsors the vocational training of young individuals, currently supporting four youths with expansion plans. Alexander’s Charity Foundation has stated supports and contributions to see these dreams of making society better would always serve as encouragement and booster to them, as they make their goals easier and helps society at large.

Our unwavering commitment to uplift the vulnerable reflects the boundless potential of human compassion. With each act of kindness, we strive to create a better world for all, emphasizing empathy, understanding, and love.