Ooni visits Kuje Custodial Centre, secures release of five inmates

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has secured the release of five inmates at the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja, following his visit to the facility on Tuesday.

Ooni Ogunwusi, who is the Convener, Hope Alive Initiative for Africa, visited the facility in commemoration of his 8th anniversary on the throne.

In his remarks, the Ooni said his visit was necessitated by his empathy for humanity and his belief in giving people a second chance to correct their mistakes. He expressed joy at the warm reception accorded him and his wife on the special occasion.

The Ooni urged inmates not to see their incarceration as the end of life; rather, they should see it as an opportunity to turn a new leaf. In his words, “I am here for the real people who need hope; your condition today will be history tomorrow, so don’t give up.”

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Centre, Assistant Superintendent of Corrections (ASC), Mr Samuel Duza, said, “The Ooni secured the release of five inmates through payment of fines.”

He admonished them to be of good behaviour, comport themselves in line with the rules of the custodial centre and forgive themselves, the command said.

He also promised to support the inmates’ rehabilitation programme by giving materials to aid their skill acquisition program.

In her speech, the deputy convener, Hope Alive Initiative for Africa, Olori Temitope Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, said the visit was not only to celebrate the remarkable reign of his majesty but to reflect on societal issues.

She applauded the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the correctional service authorities for doing a great job in the reformation and reintegration of the offenders.

The Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, appreciated the king for choosing the Kuje centre to show their benevolence and assured them of the service’s commitment to the full implementation of the service’s mandate of reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates.