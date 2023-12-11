Ooni urges promotion of fair, transparent electoral processes

…lauds IPCSL-USA African Boss

By Fortune Eromosele

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi has extoled the achievements of Johaness Makouvia for his prominent figure in peace and social cohesion.

The delegation was led by Dr Edoh Raymond, IPCSL-USA’s Resident Representative in Nigeria.

The Ooni warmly congratulated Makouvia on his numerous African and international Grand Prix and trophies, particularly in the field of peace and social cohesion.

At a young age, Makouvia distinguished himself by his exceptional commitment to sensitive positions of responsibility.

The monarch praised his vision and leadership, underlining the importance of his contribution to building a more peaceful world.

“I commend Makouvia’s crucial role as head of mission in promoting fair and transparent electoral processes, thereby strengthening democracy and regional stability,” he said.

Ogunwusi warmly congratulated Johaness on his numerous African and international Grand Prix and trophies, particularly in the field of peace and social cohesion.

This meeting illustrates the convergence between committed youth and traditional authorities in the pursuit of peace.

The royal preface to Johaness’ forthcoming book will be an immutable testament to this meaningful encounter and a constant reminder that individual efforts for peace have the power to transcend borders and leave a lasting legacy. It is in this spirit that Johaness Makouvia will continue to be a catalyst for change, uniting nations in the common quest for a peaceful and harmonious world.