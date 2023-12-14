Onwordi bags civil society man of the year award

The Senior Special Assistant on Youth Mobilisation Hon James Endurance Onwordi knows as Ibori Ubulu has bagged Delta civil society man of the year award.

The Doyen of civil society award of recognition tagged “The Champion of citizens award” was presented to Hon Onwordi during the 2023 edition of the Delta State Civil Society Day event which took place at the State Government house Asaba.

According to the organizer Comrade Rex Ekiugbo Anighoro , the award was in recognition of Onwordi’s contribution to community development , environmental clean up , good governance, humanitarian services, youth and women empowerment.

The ‘Delta Civil Society Day’ is an annual event held EVERY 14TH OF DECEMBER since the year 2016 as set aside to bring Civil Society leaders together to have conversations for the well-being of society, review and evaluate the state of the Civil Society in Delta State and the Nigerian Union collectively, as well as set agenda for Government, the Society and every other stakeholder for the greater good of the Citizens.

The Civil Society Day is also the day set aside, to honour and recognize the strides of Civil Society Activists, Advocates and Ambassadors in Delta State and in Nigeria, as well as to honour Citizens and other stakeholders who have supported the work of Civil Society especially in the State.