Onuesoke urges FG to shun World Bank on fuel price increase

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to the Federal Government to shun the call by the World Bank to stop subsidy payment on petrol and raise the cost of the product to N750/litre.

Onuesoke, who said this in Warri, said it is unfortunate that the World Bank and IMF now determine the fate of Nigerians and how to run the country’s economy.

“The World Bank and the IMF have never meant well for any African country. It’s this same World Bank, during the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, that kept on hammering that fuel subsidy must be removed when they know there is no concrete substitute to cushion its effects on the masses.

“IMF does nothing but give nonsensical advice to policymakers in African countries on increasing taxes and devaluation of their currencies -when they already know the effects on the citizenry,” he said.

He stated that the fuel increase President Tinubu did on resumption of office is presently hunting Nigeria with high inflation rate.

The PDP chieftain who said World Bank and IMF were set up to impoverish African countries, cautioned them to steer clear of Nigeria’s economic policies and allow the country implement its policies.

He advised that if the World Bank is serious in creating good living condition for Nigerians, it should not only be interested in fixing benchmarks on fuel prices alone but also fix on minimum wage.