Ondo-Rivers: Tinubu won’t keep quiet for crises to escalate — Presidency

President Tinubu

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale says President Bola Tinubu will not keep quiet and allow the political crises in Ondo and Rivers States escalate beyond control.

Ngelale state this in an interview on Channels Television’s News Night on Monday.

Recall that President Tinubu intervened in the political crises in Ondo and Rivers State.

But, Ajuri claimed that the President’s action was a move in the right direction.

He said, “That has nothing to do with, of course, political development, destabilization of a particular region or state or subnational entity that could potentially turn into a national conflagration.



“If the President sees that, he is not going to sit by as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and fold his hands and keep quiet. I think that is what he has done.”

Ajuri said Nigerians expect Tinubu’s government to offer responsible leadership to the country.

He said, “That is to say if you are the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and your primary objective is to make sure that the Nigerian people are safe; that they are able to operate in an environment that is stable and does not place them in any form of insecurity;

“ then you know that if a political crisis is devolving into something that is generating manmade insecurity, then the president needs to step in and he took that wise decision to step in.”

On the impacts of the fuel subsidy removal and the rising costs of living, Ajuri admitted that the current administration inherited a lot of economic challenges.

Ajuri noted that President Tinubu is putting things in place to tackle the issues.

He said, “You combine all of these factors, obviously, our debt burden is another factor, you would know there is no easy fix; there is no magic wand solution to this. There is going to be pain before pleasure.

“There is going to be sacrifice before there is an ultimate outcome that all of us cannot only be proud of but can thrive in.”