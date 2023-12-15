Ondo Police arrest Prophet, Grandma over alleged murder of day old baby

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state, have arrested a self confessed prophet, Akinjise Ifeoluwa and a 66 year old grandmother, Oyewole Margaret, for the alleged murder of a day old baby in lsua, Akoko South East council area of Ondo state.

Margaret, is the grandmother of the day old baby, that was murder after birth.

Vanguard gathered in Akure , the state capital that the mother of the day old baby, Oyewole Oluwaseun, accused her mother, Margaret and the prophet of the murder of her baby for alleged rituals purpose.

The prophet and the grandmother were arrested following a complaint lodged at the lsua police division that Oluwaseun who just gave birth to a baby couldn’t give a satisfactory account of her baby’s whereabout.

Police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, while parading the two suspects, in Akure, said that ” the complainant said that his sister has been pregnant for 9 months and observed that she had delivered and when asked about the baby, she claimed the baby had died and has been buried with the aid of their mother without informing any family member.

Odunlami added that “The Police later arrested one Akinjise Ifeoluwa ‘m’ aged 40 years and Oyewole Margaret ‘f’ aged 66 years in connection with the case.

“In the course of investigation, it was discovered that her mother, Oyewole Margaret entrusted her care to a native doctor named Akinjise Ifeoluwa who also claimed to be a prophet.

“The mother of the baby stated that she got pregnant for Akinjise and that on the day of delivery, her mother and Akinjise were constantly communicating through phone and that the Prophet ordered her mother to block the child nostrils to enable the baby die.

” The prophet said it is an abomination for the baby to be alive because it will lead to the death of the lady as the Prophet claimed she had slept with another man while pregnant for him except her mother wants to lose her after fourteen (14) days.

“After she regained her strength, her mother informed her that the baby had died and the baby and the placenta has been buried.

“However, when the purported place of burial was visited, neither the baby nor the placenta was found.

In an interview, the mother of the day old baby, Oluwaseun, said her mother, Margaret, conspired with the prophet to killer her baby for rituals.

Oluwaseun told newsmen that her mother forcefully took her away from her former husband after bearing two children for him under the pretext that he wasn’t taking care of her.

She said that the prophet and her mother should explain the whereabout of her baby.