Ondo group mourns Akeredolu, tasks Aiyedatiwa on responsive governance

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Ondo State Conscience Movement, a sociocultural group, has paid tribute to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and called on the new Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to uphold his legacy and commit to responsive governance.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Shalom Olaseni, Chairman of the Ondo State Conscience Movement, expressed deep condolences to Akeredolu’s family and other citizens of Ondo State.

Olaseni said, “We pay homage to Governor Akeredolu’s exemplary service, his foresight, and the enduring impact of his leadership.

“We bow our heads in reverence, reflecting upon the tireless efforts he invested in securing the lives of Ondo State citizens, particularly through the visionary Amotekun initiative.

“His (Akeredolu’s) indomitable spirit and efforts have left an indelible mark,” said Olaseni.

While congratulating Aiyedatiwa on his new role, the group urged him to form a capable cabinet and promptly appoint a Deputy Governor.

“We implore Governor Aiyedatiwa to navigate the intricacies of our state with sagacity and impartiality,” Olaseni stated, emphasizing the importance of continuity in good governance.

The group also urged Aiyedatiwa to be inspired by Akeredolu’s indomitable spirit as he leads the state towards a prosperous future.