Ondo govt, PDP bicker over alleged looting of state resources

File image of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

•Don’t scuttle Abuja peace accord, party chairmen warn

By Dayo Johnson

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Ondo State government, yesterday, traded words over alleged pilfering of the state’s finances, due to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s absence from the state.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Fatai Adams, said: “There is no clear leader of government business, the governor remains on his sick bed, the deputy governor is still battling for his political survival, irrespective of President Bola Tinubu’s much-proclaimed intervention, and our state continues to wander in darkness.

“Most disturbing, however, is that our finances are suffering as hard-earned resources of the state are being pilfered by interest groups within and outside government, this is to the detriment of our development and wellbeing.

“We feel duty bound to say that the resources and finances of Ondo State are our commonwealth, therefore, concerned and interested in its management.

“For the past years that Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has been Governor, not once has any financial update been given to the citizenry.

“Curious and inexplicable expenditure has been the order of the day. Therefore, we demand a balance sheet on the finances of our state, this we do because when our party was in government, due regard was given to giving an account update every month, or at the end of every financial year by the Olusegun Agagu and Olusegun Mimiko administrations.

“The issue of the palliative fund, totalling N7 billion, is of absolute concern and interest to the people of Ondo State, who readily declare that no palliative came their way and therefore, seeking answers to the administration of the fund.

“Government is, hereby, invited to render an account of how this money is spent immediately or cause actions to be taken to unravel the debauchery that was perpetrated in the name of palliatives in our state.”

“We urge Governor Akeredolu to have a sense of history, he must care enough about what history will record about him, he is Governor, still ailing, the health of the State cannot be dragged to his sick bed alongside him; posterity will not take kindly to this mean and shortsighted attitude”, the party chairman added.

PDP playing politics with sensitive issues — Ondo govt

Reacting, a top government official, accused the PDP of playing politics with sensitive issues.

The government official, who spoke in confidence, said: “It is what they too know that it’s not possible to pilfer government finances, nothing has changed. The government is running even without the physical presence of the governor in the state.

“Nobody can pilfer government finances when there are checks and balances everywhere. It’s just a political statement, a careless and baseless allegation.”

Don’t scuttle Abuja peace accord, party chairmen warn

Meanwhile, some chairmen of political parties in Ondo State, yesterday, warned the executive and legislative arms of government not to truncate the Abuja peace meeting brokered by President Bola Tinubu over the political crisis in the state.

The chairmen, who signed the communique, include Elder Funso Oloro (APM), Jenyo Atanunoko, Oyebamiji Lawrence (ZLP), Fred Akinuli (AA), Peter Oladunokun (NNPP), Rasheed Olaide (ADC) and Oladele Oluwasesan of the PRP.