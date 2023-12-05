Ondo finance commissioner, Akinterinwa wins NUJ award

— Dedicates it to Akeredolu, says he gives us wings to fly

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, has honoured the Ondo state Finance Commissioner, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, with an Award of Excellence as the States’ Commissioner of Year (2023).

Also honoured by the Ondo state chapter of the union, include, the Vice Chancellor, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Professor Olugbenga Ige; the Proprietress, Mummy’s place schools, Dr Mrs Elizabeth Oshin; the CEO of Ever Shine Travels, Prince Samuel Ijiti and Member of the House of Representatives, representing ile oluji/ OkeIgbo/odigbo federal constituency, Mr Festus Adefiranye amongst others.

They were decorated at the NUJ 2023 Press Week Dinner & Award Nite held at the Press Centre, Akure, the state capital.

Speaking on behalf of other recipients, Akinterinwa, appreciated the NUJ in the state for the honour, describing it as humbling.

Akinterinwa, said he dedicated his awards to the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who gave them the wings to fly and operate for a better state.

He added that the award would spur him and others to deliver more services for humanity and Ondo State.

“It is humbling to find myself and I believe other awardees as well being honoured by such reputable group of people as the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

“At the same time, I want to believe that this is one honour that we will not forget in a hurry because we all know what the NUJ represents and for them to have found us worthy of this honour in our different fields of endeavour, it is a big surprise.

“I for one, didn’t know that they were observing what I was doing. In fact, the truth, and they can testify to it that I shy away from the media. Not out of fear but out of being misquoted. So, I try to shy away but I genuinely try to let my work speak for me, without necessarily doing it in order to attract any favour or attention.

“So, I want to thank everyone of you, the members and then executive members of NUJ, who have found us worthy of this honour.

“And I personally want to dedicate this award to no other person, than the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, who I believe, gave me along with other members of his cabinet, the platform to display our talents under his leadership.

“He’s a leader that I know that always listen to what you have to say. He’s not a man who forces his own view on you and I say it with all sincerity that when you offer an idea that is superior, he will gladly align with you.

“If you hear that our commissioners are the best in the country, it is because we were given a platform to showcase ourselves.

“So, I thank NUJ for this opportunity and on behalf of other awardees, I want to say great thank you to NUJ, right from the National President, to the Ondo State Council Chairman and my brother, Leke Adegbite and to all the NUJ members.

Speaking at the occasion, governor Akeredolu, charged journalist in the state to continue to compliment efforts of the government in improving living condition of the citizens.

Represented by the state commissioner for information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Akeredolu, lauded journalists in the state for doing their job in line with the ethics of the profession.

He congratulated Mr Akinterinwa and other awardees, described them as worthy ambassadors and advised them not to relent in their services to humanity and the state.

In his address, the NUJ President, Chief (Dr) Chris Isiguzo represented by the B-Zone Vice President of NUJ, Comrade Ronke Samo, who described journalists as the bedrock of any community said ways an manner journalist are treated are not encouraging.

In his address at the occasion, states Chairman of the union, Leke Adegbite, said the awardees were selected on merit and enjoined them to do more for the society.

Adegbite, appealed to the political class to put the interest of Ondo State first in all their dealings especially as “we prepare for the 2024 governorship election.

He said that the elders intervention and rule of law should be followed in resolving the current political logjam in the state.

Some Journalists in the state were celebrated for their professional outputs during the dinner, as they went home with professional award, such as Radio Nigeria staff reporter, Olufisoye Adenitan who won Akogun Adetunji Adeleye Crime reporter of the year (broadcast category) as Tosin Ajuwon of Daily Trust won the print category.

Saheed Ibrahim also stood out with two award as the winners of Amb Dayo Adeoye Education Reporter (print) and Dr Biyi Adegoroye Investigative reporter of the year (print) Eniola Olurankinse won Education reporter of the year for the broadcast category.

Others are: Sunmola Olowookere of The Hope claimed Dele Atunbi Judicial reporter (Print), Dr Dayo Duyile Political Reporter of the year was won by Adewale Momoh of The Guardian and Precious Oluwole of Federated Chapel while Femi Atolagbe of The Hope won Ayo Ogedengbe Sports Sports of the year (print) and Gbenga Oluwajana of OSRC/Orange FM won Broadcast Sports Reporter category.

Dr Felix Ale Broadcast Journalist of the year, Zaheed Aribisala of OSRC; Alhaji Abass Akinwande Producer of the year, kemi Ademola of NTA; Ayo Durodola On-air personality of the year award goes to Damilola Taiwo of Crest FM; Mr Sunday Ajongbolo won Dr Feix Ale Most Committed Veteran Journalist of the year while the NUJ Chairman’s Best Member of the year goes to Mrs Odunayo Ajo-Sawyer of OSRC Chapel and Omosileola Adesoye-Ajayi emerged Ayo Omotosho Best Newscaster Award winner.

Other winners of professional Award included; Bolu-Olu Esho won Dr Felix Ale Journalist of the Year (Print); Babatope Okeowo and Adeboye Ado emerged the winners of Oba Obamuwagun Grassroots Reporter of the year; Banjo Egunjobi won Williams Olufunmi Information officer of the year; Stephen of The Hope won photojournalist Award; Olumide Idowu of OSRC picked the Bayo Olanusi Cameraman of the Year.

The following categories of awards were sponsored by Ayo Durodola, the Dr Dayo Duyile Political Reporter of the Year (Print/Broadcast), Ayo Ogedengbe Sports Reporter of the Year (Print/Broadcast), Baye Olanusi Cameraman of the year, Ayo Omotoso Best Newscaster of the Year, Ayo Durodola On-Air Personality of the Year and Alhaji Abass Akinwande Best Producer of the Year.