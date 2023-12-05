Ondo Elders Assembly to gladiators: Adhere to Abuja peace meeting

…..No going back, status quo must remain

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Elders Assembly which comprises of Past and retired civil servants, in Ondo state, have asked both the executive and legislative arms of government to adhere to the counsel and terms of the Abuja peace meeting brokered by President, Bola Tinubu, for the enhancement of enduring peace and tranquility in the state.

In a communique issued after a meeting in Akure, the Ondo state capital, they warned that Scuttling of the peace accord reached at the meeting.

The communique signed by their , chairman, Pa Paul Akinwonmi, said that “we are not unaware of some clandestine and subterranean moves by certain hired agents of destabilisation that have been engaging the media under the guise of Elders, Progressives and other status chosen for themselves

“We will not allow agents of darkness to drag us backward anymore, we have accepted the peace Accord in good faith and there is no going back, the Status Quo must remain.

” No amount of your media propaganda can derail our collective progress.

” We want to appeal to the Executive and Legislative Arms to continue to uphold this newfound Peace we are currently enjoying in Ondo state, may the peace of the Lord remain in your homes.

They reiterated their “unflinching Confidence in the able leadership of our indefatigable, visionary, and friendly governor, Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu, in spite of his present indisposition.

“With every sense of candour and responsibility, we make bold to say Arakunrin Akeredolu is a blessing and gift to Ondo state. We as Elders in Ondo state, hereby call for Prayer and Support for our governor Arakunrin Akeredolu, in the conviction that the Almighty God will soon restore him back to his office.

“He should be supported until the end his tenure as governor.

“We sincerely advise both the deputy governor, His Excellency Lucky Ayedatiwa, and Ondo state House of Assembly, to tow the path of honour and integrity by religiously adhering to the counsel and terms of the peace brokered by Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the enhancement of enduring peace and tranquility in Ondo state

The status quo must remain untampered with.

They observed that peace and harmony is gradually returning to Ondo state after Mr President intervention and governance is once again taking the center stage.

“The suspended state executive meeting has resumed to the admiration of Ondo state indigenes.

“Economic growth is steadily picking up in Ondo state and the state capital, Akure is beginning to wear a new look. Thanks to all concerned.

“Similarly, Ondo state Elders Assembly, appreciates our governor Arakunrin Akeredolu, for the calmness and equanimity of mind with which he accepted the resolutions of Mr President, may God continue to guide and bless you sir, Arakunrin Akeredolu. Your response smacks of maturity, steadfastness and unfeigned affection for your people.

“It is on record that after the peace accord, the following significant state events have taken place at the Executive Arm of Government: State Executive Council Meeting, presided over by the Deputy Chairman of the Council, who also doubles as the Deputy Governor of the state, H.E Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“Approval and payment of all state staff salaries and benefits. 3. Additionally approval of 35,000-naira palliatives for all state workers.

“Payment of pensions and gratuities, and palliatives bonus to all pensioners of Ondo state.

“Construction sites in many parts of Ondo state are witnessing activities.

“The Legislative Arm of government was not left behind, Legislators have also embarked on many Progressive and people oriented decisions at their various plenaries where some vital hearing and approvals have been achieved.

Akinwonmi added that they “have been able to achieve and not limited to the followings: reading and affirmation of the Peace Accord brokered by Mr. President, approval of the Local Government Areas and LCDA caretaker Committee members and various oversight functions in one accord.