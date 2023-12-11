Ondo Crisis: Tinubu summons deputy gov Aiyedatiwa, Speaker, others to another meeting in Abuja

Sowore vows to lead protest in Ondo

Ondo police commissioner talks tough



By Dayo Johnson, Akure

President Bola Tinubu has again summoned the Ondo state deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, and others for another meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vanguard gathered that the meeting is scheduled to take place today (Monday).

The latest invitation may not be unconnected to the festering political crisis in the state.

A reliable source told Vanguard in Akure that the Secretary to the State Government SSG, Princess Oladunni Odu, and the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, were equally invited by the President.

Vanguard couldn’t confirm other parties and stakeholders invited to find a lasting solution to the political logjam, occasioned by the continued absence of the governor in the state since his return from medical vacation abroad.

Recall that the state party chairman, Adetimehin, the SSG, Princess Odu, son of the governor, Babajide Akeredolu, senators representing Ondo South Jimoh Ibrahim, Ondo North Jide Ipinsagba, and Central Districts Adeniyi Adegbonmire were present at the last meeting held in November.

Part of the resolution then was that the status quo should remain.

Meanwhile, pro-democracy activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has vowed to mobilise Ondo residents for the ‘Occupy Ondo State’ protest, which will take place at Akure Town Hall next Saturday.

Sowore said the protest “is to address the affairs of the state, governance, and concerns related to Governor Akeredolu.

However, the state police commissioner, Asabi Abiodun, in a statement, has warned against activities that can distrupt peace in the state.

A statement by the spokesperson of the command, Funmi Odunlami, in Akure stated “The attention of the command has been drawn to the intention of desultory persons to stir the still water of the state

“The intelligence unit of the police through underground findings reported that the cacophony of Protest being rang is with a singular aim of causing chaos in the state, that can further lead to breakdown of law and order that will disrupt the activities of the good people of the state.

Odunlami said “The Police will take into cognisance, chapter 4, sec. 40 of the constitution in respecting the right of the people.

“However, the command will not fold her hands and allow the rights of others be trampled on while upholding the peoples right

“The Commissioner of Police ,CP Asabi Abiodun is using this opportunity to advise the people of the state not to be swayed by the action of few that wants to raise unnecessary dust as the Police will always be available to maintain law and order in the state.