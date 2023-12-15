Acting governor of Ondo State, Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

Acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, yesterday, urged the people of the state to return quickly to the path of accelerated progress that has eluded it in the past months of political crisis.

Aiyedatiwa said this in a statewide broadcast to the people of the state, after he assumed office.

The acting governor said: “ We must return quickly to the path of accelerated progress that has eluded the State in the last few months.

“We must excuse unnecessary distractions. We can no longer be separated in interest or divided in purpose.

“We must stand together until the end. We must come back stronger and more determined to advance the welfare and security of our people, which is the primary objective of government as encapsulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“Let us build a shared future from a divided past. We owe no less to the good people of the Sunshine State.

“Bearing in mind the very huge responsibility of governance, I must emphasis that the task is indeed not one that one individual can accomplish alone.

“It is a gigantic task that requires inclusive engagement, focus and collective actions from both the government and the governed.

“We, therefore, implore you all across the state, young and old, to contribute your utmost commitment, cooperation and support towards advancing the State in our development trajectory.

“Yesterday is already behind us. This is the time to carry aloft, with love and affection for one another, the laudable vision and mission of the Governor for the state.

“I appeal to every member of the government of Ondo State for your genuine support, cooperation and dedication. We need renewed unity to berth the significant and accelerated development clearly envisioned and vigorously pursued by Mr. Governor.”

Aiyedatiwa added that “My good people of Ondo State, what happened in the past was a temporary delay in our democratic journey. As a government, we have recovered.”