Ondo crisis: Don’t frustrate Abuja peace accord, group tells Dep gov, others

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Socio- Political group in Ondo state, under the auspices of Redemption Initiative (OSRI), has alleged that some notable politicians in the state were bent on frustrating the peaceful truce brokered by President Bola Tinubu, between governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The group alleged that some supporters of the deputy governor ” have declared a total resistance to the peaceful solution profered by the president.

A statement jointly signed by the groups Chairman, Pastor Adebayo Ogunsanmi,

Jide Oriola and Publicity Secretary, Sunday Ayeni, asked the supporters to allow peace reign in the state.

According to the group, supporters of the deputy governor have allegedly” procuring the service of some prominent lawyers to push for the enforcement of doctrine of necessity to declare Akeredolu incapacitated and for his Deputy to be declared as the Acting Governor.

“We are very aware that it was true that Aiyedatiwa was asked to sign an undated letter of resignation in the Abuja resolution in the presence of the president.

“But to our surprise, the deputy governor attended and chaired the state Executive Council meeting on Thursday and told the cabinet a different story.”

“We want to once again restate that peace must reign in Ondo State. We repeat It is time for peace to reign.

“We want to urge the deputy governor to respect the terms of the peace brokered by the presidency.”

It also alleged that some of his supporters ” are still making efforts to polarise the state House of Assembly for his political gain.

The group said that it learnt that the deputy governor claimed that governor Akeredolu didn’t carry him along in governance to prevent him from helping his followers.

Speaking on the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the deputy governor, by the state House of Assembly, the group said that Investigations should have been conducted to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.