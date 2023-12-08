Ondo crisis: Akeredolu’s signature forged – Ondo Commissioner declares

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo state commissioner for energy and mineral resources, Razaq Obe, has declared that the signature of the ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, was forged on official documents pertaining to his ministry.

Obe, in an official letter written to the deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and made available to newsmen in Akure, “confirmed that the signature of Mr. Governor on a certain document has been forged.

The letter, which was on the letterhead paper of his ministry, was entitled “Forgery of Mr. Governor’s signature on an official document.

It reads, “I write to bring to your attention a critical matter that requires immediate action. It has been confirmed that the signature of Mr. Governor on a certain document has been forged.

“The irregularities in the signature were first observed when a file from my ministry was returned through the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

“This is the only file that has been returned so far out of the five files that were sent for Mr. Governor’s approval about two months ago.

“Upon closer inspection, I noticed significant differences between the suspicious signature and handwriting and Mr. Governor’s known signatures and handwriting in the file. Concerned about the gravity of the situation, I decided to seek a forensic review before disclosing my discovery.

“I sent the suspicious signature, handwriting samples, and copies of the old regular signatures to forensic experts, who have now confirmed that the suspicious signature and handwriting were indeed forged.

“Despite the inherent risks involved, I have chosen to fulfill the obligations of my office by reporting this alarming development to you as the highest-ranking member of the State Executive Council after Mr. Governor.

“I firmly believe that this is the course of action our esteemed leader, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, would take in such a situation.

“Considering the possibility that such forgery may be widespread, this heads-up is of utmost importance to the government and people of Ondo State.

“I have attached a copy of the forensic report and relevant pages from the file for your reference.

“I urge you to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves and take appropriate actions to address the situation.

“It is crucial that we restore the integrity of our processes and ensure that such a disturbing development is swiftly punctuated.

The state commissioner for information and orientation, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, couldn’t not be reached for comment.

But a top government official said that the state government would soon react to the outburst of the commissioner.