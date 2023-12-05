Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kayode Ajulo, has said any political solution employed to resolve the ongoing crisis in Ondo State must be constitutional.

Ajulo stated this in an interview with Arise Television on Monday.

According to the senior lawyer, any political solution adopted that is not in tandem with the constitution is illegal, regardless of who is presenting the solution.

He claimed that the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has been at large, with his whereabouts being kept hidden from residents of the state, saying there is “palpable fear in Ondo State.”

Recall that after President Bola Tinubu intervened and urged the competing groups to accept peace and preserve the status quo, the months-long leadership crisis in the state most likely came to an end.

Speaking on the development, Ajulo said, “The office of the governor and the deputy governor in Ondo State is an executive office of which the constitution says it should not be subjected to the whims and caprice of anybody, even the governor or the president of the nation. That is why we have the constitution, which governs, regulates, and states how it should be.

“If we believe that some political solution exists, that political solution, no matter how lofty it must be, must be in tandem with the provisions of the constitution. Anything beyond or below that is unacceptable; it is ultra-biased; it’s unlawful; it’s illegal; and it can never stand the test of time.”

Ajulo, who noted that everyone seems to think that a political solution will solve the issues occurring in Ondo State, said, “As of today, the governance, good governance, even governance—I don’t want to even call it good governance—has taken flight in Ondo State.

“Democracy seems to be something we are looking for. And because of that, you know, when we have such issues, illegality reigns. Violating the constitution from top to bottom, it’s happening.”

On the state of Akeredolu’s health, he said, “The governor, unfortunately, is indisposed, and I think I need to say this; we don’t even know where the governor is. The governor is at large, and it is quite unfortunate.

“And when such situations happen, the constitution is so clear how it is, and that is why whenever you are running for that such post, there is always what we call a spare tire, and that’s the deputy governor. The constitution recognises and realises that we can have such a situation.

“The governor is sick; yes, he is sick; we should allow him to rest; and when he is okay, he will be back. But pending that time, we should not allow jackass cabal, people of undesirable elements, those that believe that they need to drag down the constitution and use unlawful means to take the commonwealth of the people to do so.

“The essence of having the office of the president, the office of the governor, and the office of deputy governor is for this purpose, but to now turn Ondo State into a state, take us back to the Julius Caesar time where we had trumventry; we had two people: the superintendant and the governor. It is not done anywhere,” he said.