Ondo Agric College to Tinubu: Save us

—- Says college may go into extinction

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Authorities of the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, (FECA) in Ondo state, have protested against incessant attacks and harassment of student and staff of the institution by land grabbers.

They displayed various placards with inscription such as Don’t send FECA into extinction, “Rescue FECA from land grabbers, ” FECA land is not for sale”, “Federal Government should come to FECA’s aid, “Allow FECA to breathe.

Their protest kicked off from the gate of the institution to the zone 17 office of the AIG, the governor’s office and the palace of the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of the College (ASUU), Mr Kayode Sule, said the activities of the land grabbers were affecting the training of students of the college.

Sule, who described the activities of land grabbers as illegal, aggrieved protesters, urged the Federal Government to intervene.

“What is going on is that we have had this problem of land grabbers coming from time to time to disturb us in the college.

“As we are speaking now, they are right inside the college, bulldozing lands, destroying economic trees, destroying those things that we use in the training of our students, all the economic trees, economic crops being bulldozed by land grabbers even as we speak now.

“What we are coming out to protest again is to tell the whole world, to tell government, every concerned citizen and stakeholders in the country that enough is enough that an end must be put to these incessant harassments by land grabbers.

“And some people in this community who believe that this land is for grabs and that it must be sold off and that this college must not exist,”

The chairman noted that there were several cases in court with several groups of land grabbers.

Sule cited the case of a particular man, who stormed the college with security operative and destroyed the college fences.

He appealed to the Akure sons and daughters, the government, FG, Ondo State Government to help the college from going into extinction by land grabbers.

According to him ” the land of Federal College of Agriculture is for Training of students and it’s not for sale.