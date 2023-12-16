Ondo Acting Gov, Aiyedatiwa freezes LGs accounts

Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has frozen the accounts of the 18 local government areas and 33 local council development areas, LCDAs.

Reports also state that the acting governor told the newly created LCDA not to open new accounts.

A letter to the local councils reads: “Distinguished HOLGAs, Your Excellency the Acting Governor of Ondo State had directed that all spending/ expenditure from local government account should be suspended. No signing of cheques, no change of signatories, no withdrawal of any sort until further directive.

“Please adhere strictly to instruction and be guided.”

‘This is worrisome’

One of the caretaker chairman told Vanguard in confidence that the development was worrisome.

“Yes, he has blocked the accounts of the local governments. We don’t know why he’s doing that now,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the acting governor, has also said that his Deputy Chief of Staff, Omojuwa Olusegun, will be responsible for the preparation and signing of his official engagements for the time being.

A letter signed by Omojuwa and addressed to members of the State Executive Council and top government functionaries reads, “The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has directed me to inform all members of the State Executive Council and Top Government Functionaries that the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor would be responsible for the preparation and signing of his official engagements for the time being.

“The Chief of Protocol would take charge of this responsibility as soon as Mr. Governor resumes from his medical vacation.”

