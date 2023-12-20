Ondo 2024: l’ll unbundle state economy with technology- PDP aspirant Aregbuwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of next year’s governorship election in Ondo State, a chartered accountant and member of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Elder Bosun Aregbuwa, has promised to turn the state’s economy round through introduction of technology in all the sectors.

Aregbuwa, said this while declaring his interest at the party’s Secretariat in Akure, the state capital.

According to him, “through my foundation, I started the project through training of 10 youths from Ode-Aye in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state in modern global technological skills that would make them globally compliant.

“I planned to extend the training to all the 18 local government areas of the state by selecting at least three persons from each local government.”

The governorship aspirant noted that the state should be developed through technology, changing the narrative of the state from being a civil service state to an industrially used one.

Aregbuwa, who assured that he would remain in the PDP no matter the outcome of the party’s primary, noted that he had been a founding member of the party in 1998.

He said that “I have been in the PDP since inception. I have been attending meetings at my unit, ward, and local government levels. So, I am a dedicated member of our party, and our leaders know me.

“I am here today with the help of our leaders to declare my interest in the governorship ticket of our party, the PDP, come next year.

“I have been successful in my areas of endeavour and I want to make my contribution by employing the acumen I applied in my personal business to turn our state economy round.

“I use technology in all my operations, and I want to state clearly that through technology, we will transform our state. We will unbundle when the time comes.

“Besides the 10 youths we have trained through my Foundation in up-to-date technology, we are going to select another 50 persons from the 18 local government and of the state and train them. This is to discourage the ongoing Japa syndrome in the country.



“I am going to change the old narrative by changing our state from a civil service state to a Hi-Tech economy for the development of the people and the state.”

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Hon. Fatai Adams said PDP would win the next year’s election.

Adams assured all the party’s governorship aspirants that the party’s primary to pick it’s flagbearear would be free, fair, credible and transparent.

He said that whoever emerges as the party’s standard bearer would be supported by all other aspirants and members of the party for victory at the governorship election.

The chairman said that “Our party is of the people. It’s for everyone. In our arrangement it’s going to be open free, fair and transparent.

“Whoever emerges as candidate we will all work together as one.

“The essence of having more than one aspirant is to build the party. Nobody will like to lose his money. All we need to do is to unite ourselves. If we do this, the Alagbaka victory is at our doorstep.

“This is the platform that will produce the next governor in the state. Work with the party at your ward, unit and LGA.”

Leaders of the party across the state were present at the declaration of Aregbuwa interest in running for the governorship ticket of the party for 2024 gubernatorial election in the state.