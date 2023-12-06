Ondo 2024: APC, PDP bicker over defection claim

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State and the opposition People’s Democratic Party, have bickered over claim that those who left the opposition with fanfare have returned through the backdoor.

Recall that the state chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, Fatai Adams, had faulted the claim of Adetimehin that seven members of the State Working Committee of PDP are on their way to the ruling APC.

Adams said that ” much as we admit that we lost some members to APC, we need to let Adetimehin know that his incongruous tact and managerial ability has since made many of those who joined APC with fanfare to return quietly to the PDP, at the appropriate time, we will celebrate their return.

He also accused Adetimehin of perpetrating illegality by organising and swearing in caretaker committee members in the 18 Local Governments and 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA).

But the state chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Ade Adetimehin, in a statement, he personally signed in Akure, challenged the opposition party’s chairman, to name the decampees that have returned to the party.

Adetimehin described the allegations against him as hogwash and attempted to tarnish his image by the ‘drowning’ opposition party.

“It is important to clarify l Engr. Ade Adetimehin was not at the swearing-in of the caretaker committee, as claimed by the PDP Chairman.

” The swearing-in ceremony took place at the House of Assembly. Regrettably, the PDP Chairman has chosen to misrepresent the facts to discredit me and our party.

” l, Engr. Ade Adetimehin questioned the veracity of the PDP Chairman’s claim that members of the opposition party who decamped to the ruling APC are returning quietly.

“I called on Mr. Adams to provide the names of these individuals who have supposedly returned. It is essential to substantiate such claims with concrete evidence rather than making sweeping statements without any factual basis.

“I also questioned why these alleged returnees would choose to come back quietly. If indeed there were individuals who had left the APC and decided to return, it is natural to expect that they would do so openly and proudly.

“The insinuation made by the PDP Chairman raises doubts about the credibility of his statements and suggests a lack of understanding regarding the dynamics and unity within our party, APC.

“Contrary to Mr. Adams’ assertions, the APC in the state remains a formidable force in Ondo State and beyond.

“We are a party united under the able leadership of Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, Our ranks are unbreakable, and we stand together as a cohesive unit, working tirelessly for the betterment of our state and its people.

“I reiterate that the APC is the party to beat, both in Ondo State and at the national level. Our track record of achievements and the unwavering commitment of our members speak volumes about our strength and resilience.

“It is clear that the PDP Chairman has lost grip of his party, and his attempt to cast aspersions on me and our party is a desperate ploy to deflect attention from his own party’s shortcomings.

” l stand firm in my conviction that the APC is a united party, led by Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, and we remain committed to delivering on our promises to the people of Ondo State.

” I will not be deterred by baseless allegations or attempts to undermine my credibility. Together, l will continue to work towards the progress and prosperity of our state, leaving no room for disunity or disorganization within our ranks.”

The chairman described the PDP as a disorganised, and drowning party that has no chance in the forthcoming governorship election in the State.