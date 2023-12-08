Onasanya loses mom, burial for Dec 14

Mrs. Selimot Onasanya, mother of Founder and Chairman of The Address Homes Limited, Dr. Bisi Onasanya, is dead.

She died on November 16, 2023, at the age of 88. In a statement, Onasanya disclosed that the burial rites will take place on December 14, 2023.

According to the obsequies, the final burial proceedings will commence with a burial service at Mama’s Church, Abundant Life Baptist Church, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos State, by 9 am.

After the church service, a private internment ceremony will be held at the Ikoyi Cemetery (private wing) exclusively for family members.

The former Group Managing Director of First Bank Nigeria PLC stated that a grand reception would follow later in the day for family and friends in Lagos.

Onasanya said: “I wish to express our deepest gratitude to all those who have visited us and sent messages since the passing of our loving mother. The outpouring of love and kindness has been overwhelming, and we cannot thank you enough. Your support has greatly enhanced our abiding faith in God and service to humanity.

“As myself, the entire Onasanya family, and all well-wishers gather to bid our final goodbyes, we celebrate the life of Mrs Selimot Onasanya. Her life will serve as a testament to the love, joy, and inspiration she brought to those privileged to have known her.”