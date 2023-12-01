Onana is second-best goalkeeper in EPL – Ten Hag boasts

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has bragged about goalkeeper Andre Onana, ranking him as the second best goalkeeper in the English Premier League this season.

The Dutch gaffer layered his claim on statistics and the Cameroonian’s performance since joining the club in the Summer.

Onana came under fresh scrutiny after another howler-ridden display in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Galatasaray left United on the brink of Champions League exit.

Ten Hag, however, leapt to the defense of hisNo 1 ahead of Saturday’s trip to Newcastle.

“If you analyse it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on statistics,” Ten Hag said.

“His expected preventing goals is second best in the Premier League. He’s doing well. He knows that in the Champions League he has made some mistakes but overall in the first five months he has done well.”

Onana currently ranks second in the Premier League for saves, save percentage and goals prevented but eighth, 27th and 31st for those same respective metrics in the Champions League, per the Telegraph.

Ten Hag was pleased with the way Onana reacted against Burnley just days after gifting Bayern Munich a goal in United’s 4-3 defeat in Germany in September and expects his goalkeeper to respond against Newcastle.

Asked about Onana’s confidence, Ten Hag said: “You know also. Because you have seen how he is reacting to a bad performance, like after Munich at Burnley, he was outstanding. He is a strong character, he is a personality and he will deal with it.”

Vanguard News