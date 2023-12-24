Omotoyosi highlights success of her luxury hair brand

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the vast world of beauty and self-expression, Omotoyosi Grace Oyewale, Founder, 9jahairdeal, has carved her niche with a brand that goes beyond selling wigs; but also about empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty.

Omotoyosi’s journey into the luxury wig business was ignited by her passion for hair and beauty. Her love for trying out different hairstyles, however, took a toll on her natural hair.

In a quest for a solution, she delved into purchasing wigs but found dissatisfaction with the available options. Determined to create a better experience for herself and others, Omotoyosi embarked on a journey of research and discovery, leading her to establish 9jahairdeal, a brand that sells luxury wigs to the fashion conscious woman.

According to the hair stylist, she noted that 9jahairdeal stands out in the market by offering more than just wigs. “My brand provides high-quality hairs, personalized advice on selecting the right wig for different face shapes, and a comprehensive wig maintenance and repair service.

It’s a brand that understands the nuances of individual beauty and strives to cater to diverse needs.” She added.

Omotoyosi attributes her success to a set of principles that guide her journey, which include integrity and visible branding. She believes in being a walking billboard for her brand, proudly showcasing her work.

She disclosed that she tries to stay current by continuously updating her skills, ensuring her brand remains at the forefront of the industry.

In any industry, challenges are inevitable. For Omotoyosi, some of her challenges include competition, exchange rate fluctuations, educating customers about the quality of hairs, and handling pricing concerns. Despite these hurdles, her commitment to customer satisfaction and product quality has propelled her brand forward.