OML 34: NEPL/ND-Western JV fetes host communities

Operators of Oil Mining Licence (OML 34), ND-Western Asset Management Team (AMT), and Nigeria Exploration and Production Limited/Joint Venture have expressed commitment to its oil-producing as well as non-oil and gas communities, releasing several numbers of gift items to indigenes of its operational areas.

Over 36 communities including non-oil and gas producing communities benefited from the gesture of the oil firm which had since inception kept faith with its host communities in respect to corporate social services.

Presenting the items on a community-by-community basis, Manager, Government, Community Relations and Security, Sheidu Aiguedo who presented the items on behalf of the Management and Staff of NEPL/ND Western OML 34 AMT, said that the gesture was part of its ongoing commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.

Aiguedo who was represented by a Community Liaison Officer of the company, Mrs. Eunice Akpourhobo, said that the oil firm had made it a routine that yearly it must “spread joy and warmth through the distribution of Christmas gifts to our esteemed host communities in the spirit of the season”.

Aiguedo said, “In a year that has posed its share of challenges, the asset is unwavering in its dedication to giving back to the communities that form an integral part of our success story.

“Our host communities are not just stakeholders; they are cherished partners who have supported us throughout the year.

“This thoughtful gesture aims to bring smiles to faces, support households during the festive season, and express gratitude for the unwavering support received from our host communities in 2023.

“We believe in the partnership of our host communities, and this annual tradition is a testament to our commitment to fostering positive relationships beyond business transactions. It’s not just about corporate responsibility; it’s about shared joy and collective celebration”, he added.

Continuing, he said, “About 36 communities are beneficiaries of this yearly corporate gesture. We have the Non oil and gas communities, that’s the assets areas, Edjeba, Okere-Urhobo, Ugbuwangue, Warri River and the 34 oil producing communities which makes it 36 overall. The communities are spread across Warri South, Warri North and Udu councils areas. We have been doing this since inception.

“On behalf of the management and staff, we want to wish them a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year”.

He said that items presented include bags of rice, bags of salt, cartoons of groundnut oil, varieties of drinks maintaining that homage is also paid to the royal fathers besides the host communities during the Christmas season.

Speaking of behalf of the communities, the President General of Otor-Udu Community in Udu Council Area, Mr. Maduku Akpos, expressed thanks to the oil firm for coming into their aid during the Christmas season, saying that the gesture would further put smiles on the faces of their people.

He, however urged the management of the company to increase the numbers of the items inorder for it to be enough to share for their people.

They commended the company for the yearly end-of-year gifts to them and assured the operator of OML 34 that they would continue to give them the enabling environment for business growth.

Other who spoke include representatives of Edjeba community, Mr Ejiroghene Ibuakevwe, Secretary General Ugbodede Community, Mrs Joyce Bioseh, both in Warri South Local Government Area and Hon Stephen Asheshe a representative of Okpare Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area.