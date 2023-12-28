Olowo, Deji of Akureland mourn demise of Akeredolu

— Says his death, sad, tragic, painful

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Two first class monarchs in Ondo state, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye and the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, have described the death of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as tragic, sad and painful.

In a separate statements issued by their spokespersons, the monarch said that the late governor was a courageous and patriotic personality.

The Olowo of Owo, said through his SA Media, Sam Adewale, that the death of “the Governor an illustrious son of Owo was an irredeemable loss to the Government and people of Ondo State, family and the entire Owo kingdom.

Oba Ogunoye who commiserates with the family, friends, Owo kingdom and Government of Ondo State, prays for the repose of the soul of the Governor who had left an indelible footprint on the sands of time in legal profession and governance.

He declared that ” the death of Aketi, as he was fondly called by his numerous admirers, is an unfortunate occurrence that came to the entire kingdom as a rude shock and prays the Almighty God grant eternal bliss to his precious soul.

Also, the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi through his Chief Press Secretary, Micheal Adeyeye, expressed deep shock at the demise of Akeredolu.

Oba Aladetoyinbo described the death of Akeredolu as a huge colossal loss to the good people of Ondo State and the Country at large.

He described Akeredolu as a fearless and resilient fighter for the course of justice and the interest of the Masses.

“There is no gainsaying that Governor Akeredolu lived up to his name of Mr Talk and Do who will always pursue his strong conviction into a logical conclusion.

“The maintenance of internal security in the South west through the establishment of Amotekun had remained one of the enduring legacies of Late Odunayo Akeredolu.

Oba Aladetoyionbo commiserated with the Government and good people of Ondo State over this irreparable loss.

He declared that ” There is no doubt that, the death of Aketi is a huge loss to us in Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

The Monarch equally commiserated with the immediate family of Late Governor Odunayo Akeredolu and pray that the Almighty God will grant them the fortitude to bear this huge loss.

“Indeed, Akeredolu has fought a good fight, he came, he saw and he conquered, Oba Aladetoyinbo said.