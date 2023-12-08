Okwagbe lauds Oborevwori on legal victory

By Simon Adewale

A People Democratic Party, PDP chieftain from Ughelli South Local Government Area, Olorogun Okiemute Okwagbe, has felicitated with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on his victory at the Appeal Court in Lagos.



He also hailed the governor for the groundbreaking ceremony in Warri, which is going to usher in a harvest of flyovers to the metropolitan city of Effurun and Warri.



Okwagbe, who is the Executive Assistant Special Duties to Governor Oborevwori on Community Development and also a prominent figure in Delta political space, expressed his profound joy over the outcome of the legal proceedings.



He said: “l truly commend the legal team for their unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law; that the triumph has not only vindicated Governor Oborevwori but also reinforced the belief in the efficacy of the judicial system to address electoral disputes with fairness and impartiality.”



He stressed that the legal victory is another significant milestone in the political journey of Governor Oborevwori and solidifies his mandate to lead the people of Delta State and quickly noted that Governor Oborovwori is a true leader of local content, very prudent in the management of state resources. He said that Deltans are happy with the accelerated pace of development of the MORE Agenda which has given birth to the new phase of Warri to be doted with modern infrastructures.