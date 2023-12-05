Okunola shines at the Forbes Best of Africa Award ceremony

By Rita Okoye

Chief Habeeb Okunola OFR, MON, FICA, who is a distinguished philanthropist, was honored with the Forbes Best of Africa Outstanding Entrepreneur Award.

His philanthropic endeavors have touched countless lives, demonstrating the transformative power of compassionate leadership. Chief Okunola’s commitment to making a positive impact on communities echoes the ethos of the Leadership and Philanthropy Forum.

The Forbes Best of Africa Award Ceremony held on November 24, 2023, at the prestigious House of Lords, London, United Kingdom was to honour deserving personalities across the globe for their exceptional contributions in their various field of endeavours.

The Awards were presented by Mark Furlong who is the President of Custom Solutions at Forbes Media. In his speech, he said “As we reflect on this momentous occasion, we celebrate the collective pursuit of leadership, excellence and philanthropy that will undoubtedly shape the future of nations and communities alike”

Other recipients of the Forbes Best of Africa Award were Dr. Dorry Okojie and H.E. Ambassador (Dr.) George-Anokwuru Chioma Chidimma.

According to the organiser, Mrs. Olayinka Fayomi, Chairperson of Foreign Investment Network (FIN), the Forbes Best of Africa Award highlight the commitment to recognizing and celebrating those who have made a positive impact on Africa.