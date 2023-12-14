Okoye, LASU student, wins global neurosurgical prize

Paul Odyras Okoye, a medical student at the Lagos State University College of Medicine, LASUCOM, Ikeja, Lagos, has emerged the winner in a global essay competition organized by the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS) Foundation.

Chosen from a pool of over 300 entries worldwide, Paul’s winning essay not only demonstrated academic excellence but also underscored his commitment to raising awareness about Neurosurgery.

The WFNS Foundation, dedicated to advancing Neurosurgery and inspiring medical students, recognized Paul’s outstanding contribution, alongside another exceptional student from Kenya, Emmanuel Muchai.

Paul’s success emphasizes the global impact of this prestigious accolade. As part of this award, Paul earned a full scholarship to attend the esteemed 2023 Neurosurgical World Congress in Cape Town, South Africa.

This premier event serves as a nexus for leading minds in Neurosurgery, providing Paul with an unparalleled opportunity to engage with experts, share insights, and contribute to the ongoing discourse within the field.

In addition to this educational opportunity, Paul got a $500 cash prize, further elevating his standing and highlighting the calibre of medical education at LASUCOM.