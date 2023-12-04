Oil firms partner, sign distribution deal

…as CDN Oil expands to Imo, Abia States

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria’s fast-growing lubricants and engine oil firm, CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited has continued its massive expansion drive in a bid to take over the nation’s lubricants market, sealing a multimillion-dollar deal with Noniks Oil and Lubricants, owned by a United States-based pharmaceutical scientist, Dr. Nonye OnyewuenyI, for the sole distribution of CDN products in Abia and Imo States.

In a statement, Dr. Onyewuenyi expressed enthusiasm about the partnership for the distribution of the quality engine oil products in the South East, Nigeria.

According to her, “I am delighted to have sealed this sole distributorship deal with Nigeria’s fast-growing lubricants and engine oil firm, CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited. The company’s commitment to quality, excellence, and innovation aligns seamlessly with my vision for delivering top-tier products to consumers in Nigeria and we are confident about the potential of this partnership.

Dr. Onyewuenyi, an expert with over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical Drug Product and Analytical Product development said the faster growth prospects offered by CDN’s innovative products and the interest to tap from Nigeria’s large market population facilitated the partnership with the engine oil and lubricants company.

She said, “CDN Oil & Lubricants has demonstrated a clear dedication to producing high-quality products that meet international standards. Their focus on innovation and customer satisfaction positions them for faster growth in Nigeria’s competitive lubricants market.

“The business model deployed by the firm led by Dr. Daniel Nwokolo is one that is effective and guarantees that its quality products are made readily available and accessible to even the most remote communities at an affordable price, in line with the company’s vision of becoming the best choice and leading marketer of engine oil and lubricant products in Nigeria.”

On her decision to invest in Nigeria, the seasoned pharmaceutical scientist noted, “Investing in Nigeria for me is not just a financial decision; it’s about bringing my skills, expertise, and resources back to contribute to the advancement of my home country and I am glad about the prospects that this partnership holds.”

On his part, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited, Dr. Daniel Nwokolo, said the multimillion dollars partnership will facilitate the company’s expansion drive to reach the most remote localities in the country with its unique engine oil solutions.

He said, “With the new deal, we have now expanded into the South East, Nigeria, beginning with Imo and Abia States, and renowned pharmaceutical scientist, Dr. Nonye Onyewuenyi and her team will be the face of that vision to penetrate new markets in that region and ultimately take over Nigeria’s engine oil and lubricants market.”

He further noted, “One of our company’s comparative advantages is our competitive pricing strategy. Our oil engine products are cheaper than existing brands in the market, making them accessible and affordable to low-income users, including keke drivers, generator users, motorcyclists, and others. We believe that everyone deserves access to reliable and affordable engine solutions, and our products meet the needs of these income users.

“Through this partnership, we aim to increase the availability of our products in Imo and Abia States and environs, providing dependable and cost-effective engine oil and lubricant products to individuals and businesses alike. We are committed to providing the highest quality of service to our customers and ensuring their satisfaction with our products.”