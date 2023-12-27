Ohaneze condemns Plateau killings, calls for state police

Scene of one of the communities attacked

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has condemned the killing of over 150 persons in some communities in Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos Council Areas of Plateau.

The group called for restructuring and emplacement of the state policing system to address such violence in the country.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, on Wednesday in Enugu.

The Ohanaeze leader described the attack as brutish, cruel and barbaric.

The president general said the Federal Government should heed the call for restructuring and state policing system as a panacea to the incessant loss of lives and property in various states across the country.

According to him, the federal security architecture has proved to be ineffective in addressing the myriad of security challenges in the country.

Iwuanyanwu said the heinous and cowardly killings had persisted because perpetrators often go unpunished.

“I therefore urge President Bola Tinubu to do everything possible to bring to book those behind the callous crime in Plateau State,” he added.

He directed the Igbo leadership in Plateau to extend all forms of solidarity to the immediate families of the deceased, the displaced and other victims of the attack.

“We send our condolences to the governor of Plateau, His Excellency, Caleb Mutfwang; the good people of Plateau State and the Middle Belt Forum led by Dr Bitrus Pogu.

“I pray the Almighty to grant the souls of the deceased a blissful repose in His bosom,” Iwuanyanwu said.