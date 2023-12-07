Ohanaeze condemns bombing of Kaduna village by Nigeria military

…Calls for thorough investigation

By Steve Oko

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has condemned the accidental bombing by the Nigerian Army that claimed the lives of about 85 villagers and injured several others at Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The unfortunate incident which occured over the weekend, has been widely condemned.

Ohanaeze in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Dr Alex Ogbonnia, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to launch investigation into the incident.

The statement made available to Vanguard read in part:”It is indeed a paradox that at a time Nigerians are facing various challenges and losses of lives in the hands of bandits, kidnappers, Boko-Haram insurgents amongst others, an air mishap by the Nigerian Army will claim about 85 lives.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, OFR; MFR; CFR; FNICE; FNSE, KSC (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) expressed deep sorrow over the avoidable catastrophe. The Igbo Leader urges President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to conduct a thorough investigation on the bomb mishap and those found to be negligent should face the full weight of the Law. “

Ohanaeze said that the outcome of the investigation would help the Nigerian Army to attain a more prudent, skillful, professional military-civilian engagements in their operations.

The apex Igbo body further called for adequate compensation to the families who lost their loved ones in the incident as well as appropriate treatment to the victims of the airstrike who are in the hospitals.

On behalf of the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and indeed the entire Igbo, we sympathize with the affected families, the government and the good people of Kaduna State for this very unfortunate tragedy”, the statement added.