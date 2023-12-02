Ogun security corps, So-Safe dismisses officer for stealing

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, codenamed ‘So-Safe Corps’, has dismissed one of its officers, Adeboye Yusuf Sunday, for stealing.

This was contained in a statement issued from the Office of the State Commander of the Corps, Commander, Soji Ganzallo through the Office of the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Assistant Commander Moruf Yusuf and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

The statement stated that Adeboye was dismissed on 30th November, 2023, for his involvement in a stealing case that took place in the apartment, where he was posted at Onibukun area of Obantoko in Abeokuta.

Ganzallo noted that the client complained that between 12th and 18th November, 2023, some items were discovered missing in his apartment.

The said development had compelled the agency to carry out aggressive investigation which led to the arrest of Adeboye, one of the officers attached to the beat on November 21, who later confessed that he truly committed the crime.

Ganzallo further noted that the suspect also admitted to have stolen series of things on different occasions in the apartment.

Ganzallo noted that the client accepted to collect the items while the suspect pledges to return them.

He advised the general public to desist from relating with the dismissed Adeboye Yusuf Sunday as an officer of the agency, stressing that whoever associates with him, does so at his/her own risk.

“So-Safe will not condone any act that can make the good people of the state to lose trust in its excellent security service delivery for the state, he said.

“This step taken will serve as a deterrent to others who would want to compromise at their duty post,” Ganzallo said.