Ogun seals four private hospitals over infractions

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State government has sealed four hospitals and two medical laboratories for infractions, ranging from lack of registration, employment of unqualified personnel, operation beyond the scope of registration, and negligence, among others.

The affected facilities include; Ololade Clinic and Maternity Home, Iyana Ilogbo, Mercygate Hospital, Itele, Fehintola Clinic and Maternity Home, Ijako, Ayomide Outpatient Hospital, Itele, Diurnal Medical Laboratory, Itele, and Blizz Medical Laboratory, Abeokuta.

It would be recalled that recently, the state government put in place an enforcement special task force tagged “Operation Stingray”, which sealed 10 private medical facilities in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government.

Briefing newsmen after the enforcement exercise, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker reiterated that it was no longer business as usual for fake medical practitioners and those attempting to circumvent specified government regulations of medical practice in the State.

She disclosed that Governor Dapo Abiodun had resolved to sanitise medical practice in the State with the ultimate goal of safeguarding the lives of residents, adding that the proliferation of quacks could jeopardise his vision for the health sector.

“As you all know, our administration has continued to prioritise the social well-being of residents through the strengthening of our health systems and provision of accessible and qualitative healthcare. Of course, we acknowledge the efforts of private health facilities. We share with them a strong desire for positive outcomes. However, they must operate within the terms of our regulations.

“All health care facilities in the state are required by the Private Hospitals and other Health Establishments Registration Law to register with the agency before commencing operations. The existing ones are to renew their registration annually or else be sanctioned accordingly”.

“Also, we will no longer tolerate those that are registered but choose to operate beyond the scope of their registration or employ personnel that are not qualified to practice,” she said.

While affirming that the government alone cannot win the war against quackery and illegal operation of medical facilities, the Commissioner called on members of the public to report those behind such acts to relevant government agencies.