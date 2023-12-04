Ogun poly shuts down over attack on students, introduces online classes

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The management of Gateway Polytechnic, Sapaade, Remo North local government area of Ogun State, has shut down the institution following incessant robbery attacks on students of the institution.

The management directed the students to stay out of school for the next two weeks.

It would be recalled that armed robbers had been attacking students of the polytechnic, dispossessing them of their valuables, and also raping the female students.

In the latest robbery incident, a student was killed while about nine others were injured.

In all, the robbers in the last two weeks have carried out more than three attacks on students and residents of the Isara, Ipara and Ode communities.

The situation has, however, forced the management to shut down the school, pending when normalcy is restored.

In a memo obtained by newsmen and signed by the Acting Registrar of the Polytechnic, J. O. Popoola, the school management announced the introduction of online classes for the students who just resumed for 2023/2024 academic session.

The memo reads, “I have the directive of management to inform all students in the polytechnic that all physical lectures have been suspended on campus for the next two weeks with effect from Monday, December 4, 2023.

“In view of this development, all students are to note that online lectures have commenced with immediate effect, therefore students are directed to join online classes in order to continue lectures for the current semester.

“To this end, all students are to steer clear the polytechnic premises till physical lectures resume again at a date that will be communicated soon.”