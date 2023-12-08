Ogun places N50m bounty on killers of Finance Director

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government on Friday announced N50 million reward for anybody who could provide information leading to the arrest of the killers of Mr Taiwo Oyekanmi, the former Director of Finance and Administration attached to Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office, Oke-Mosan Abeokuta.

Oyekanmi, aged 51, was gunned down on November 29 by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers at Kuto flyover bridge in Abeokuta.

The deceased, along with two others, were accosted by the gun-wielding hoodlums while returning to the Governor’s Office with huge sums of money said to have been withdrawn from two major commercial banks within Abeokuta metropolis.

The gunmen had killed the accountant and made away with the huge cash.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who said that the brutal killing of the senior civil servant had left his cabinet devastated and traumatised promised not to leave any stone unturned until the killers were brought to justice.

The state government, in a statement on Friday, said that a cash reward of N50 million awaits whoever provides information that can help the security agents unravel this mindless killing.

The statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government partly reads, “Ogun State government has announced a reward of fifty (50) million naira for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of the state’s Director of Finance and Administration (DFA), Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi, on 29th November 2023 in Abeokuta.

“Information provided would be treated with utmost confidentiality,” the government disclosed.