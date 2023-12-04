Ogun CNG buses begin Mowe-Ibafo-Berger operations

By James Ogunnaike

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered buses of the Ogun State government, tagged ‘DapoCNG Bus’ on Monday, commenced operations along the Mowe-Ibafo-Berger Lagos axis of the state.

The buses, according to the State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Gbenga Dairo are to operate ahead of the introduction Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along the axis.

The buses would be operating between 6 am to 9 pm from Mondays to Saturdays and 7 am to 6 pm on Sundays, with bus stops at Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro, Arepo, and New Garage in Berger.

According to Mr. Dairo, transport rates on the CNG powered buses range from N200 to N400.00 maximum.

The Commissioner said every necessary arrangement has been concluded with all the stakeholders, including transport unions and local government officials, for the smooth take-off of the scheme.

“Expectations are quite high, the services are much anticipated, and the timing of start of operations with Xmas activities at the RCCG camp much valued by commuters”

“Commuters along that axis are encouraged to patronize these buses as they are convenient, safe and affordable with promises to give an endearing smooth experience while on the road,” Dairo said.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, while

announcing the deployment of CNG Technology and E- Mobility as a better alternative and viable means of transportation in the Gateway State with the launching on October 30, of 17 converted vehicles in the maiden scheme, said it was a cost-effective transportation system with little impact on the environment and a direct response by his administration devised to mitigate the adverse impact of fuel ‘subsidy removal’ on transport costs experienced by commuters in the state.

He said the scheme, which started along Adatan to Ita-Oshin corridor in the Abeokuta metropolis will be extended to other towns and cities in the state.