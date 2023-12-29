Ogun Assembly passes 2024 appropriation bill of N703.02bn

Ogun State House of Assembly

….Reviews estimates of 18 MDAs, others

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the Year 2024 appropriation bill of N703,028,013,431.64, earlier presented to it for consideration by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The bill was presented about four weeks ago, with a review in the capital and recurrent expenditures, as well as projected revenue of 18 Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

The estimate entitled: “A Bill for a law to authorise the issue and appropriation of the sum of N703.02billion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for the Services of Ogun State government of Nigeria for the financial year, ending December 31, 2024.”

The passage of the bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation Chairman, Musefiu Lamidi, who moved the motion for its adoption, seconded by Damilola Soneye and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote.

Consequently, the bill was later read and adopted clause-by-clause by the Committee of Supply, led by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo during, yesterday, plenary, held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to the report, the first schedule saw the upward review of the recurrent expenditure in the budget proposals of the Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investments; Agriculture, Forestry, Transportation, Community Development and Cooperatives, Rural Development, Culture and Tourism, Education, Science and Technology, as well as TRACE and State Waste Management Authority.

Others that had their recurrent expenditures jacked up were the Bureau of Lands and Survey, state Planning and Development Permit Authority, amongst others.

The change led to a reduction in total revenue target of government leading to a downward review from N210.248billion to N198.748billion giving a reduction of N11.5bn, while revenue from the excess crude was jacked up from N3.845bn to N13.845billion resulting in an increment of N10billion, just as capital receipt was moved from N128.372billion to N136.872billion giving an upward review of N8.5billion.